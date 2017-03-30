Illinois State campus on alert after armed robbery

NORMAL, Ill. – Officials have issued a security alert for students on the Illinois State campus in Normal, Illinois.

There was an armed robbery this afternoon University Liquors at 706 W. Beaufort.

Police say a man wearing a ski mask entered the store and displayed a handgun. After the incident, the suspect or suspects fled on foot toward University Street. The suspect is roughly 20-years-old and last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

I S U Emergency Alert: Person with a weapon last seen near University Liquors 706 w Beaufort. Use caution, Remain alert. See http://www.ilstu.ed — Illinois State (@IllinoisStateU) March 30, 2017

.@NormalPd cont investigation. Suspect(s) remains at large. Remain alert & report suspicious behavior (call 911). https://t.co/22zDtxGi4a — Illinois State (@IllinoisStateU) March 30, 2017

An emergency alert was sent to campus shortly after the incident was reported.

Police are investigating.

“Police advise campus personnel to remain alert and report any suspicious behavior to the police and call 911,” police said in a statement.