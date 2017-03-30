× Illinois man dies after fall under stage at Pink Floyd tribute concert

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Authorities say an Illinois man has died after falling 25 feet under the stage at a concert.

The Sangamon County coroner’s office tells the Springfield State Journal-Register that 51-year-old John Kremitzki of Petersburg died Monday afternoon.

According to the paper, Kremitzki was sitting in the pit area with other audience members when he fell to his knees, stumbled toward the stage’s front and then “rolled through an opening in front of the stage.”

Coroner Cinda Edwards says an autopsy Tuesday found he died from blunt force injuries related to the fall. Edwards thinks “it was a pure accident.”

The fall happened Sunday night during a performance Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute show, at University of Illinois Springfield’s Sangamon Auditorium. University spokesman Derek Schnapp says the school’s police department is handling the investigation.