Here’s how to get a slice of Portillo’s famous chocolate cake for 54 cents

CHICAGO — If you’re a fan of Portillo’s double-layer chocolate cake, April 6 is going to be your lucky day.

On that day, the Oak Brook-based chain will be celebrating its 54th anniversary by selling 54-cent cake slices.

The 54-cent deal will be available at all locations while supplies last. And only one slice per customer!

“We would not be here without two important ingredients – our founder, Dick Portillo, and our devoted fans across the United States,” said CEO Keith Kinsey in a statement. “The Portillo’s team looks forward to celebrating this milestone with our customers.”

Originally founded in Villa Park in 1963, Portillo’s now has 47 restaurants across several states.

Want free Portillo’s chocolate cake once a year? You can get a free slice once a year by joining the restaurant’s Birthday Club: portillos.com/freecake/