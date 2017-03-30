Derek Henkle explains his World Cup question to Bastian Schweinsteiger on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not everyday that a journalist goes viral. Sometimes it's a good thing while other times it's not.

The latter is the case for Derek Henkle, a video journalist for AFP, who attended the Chicago Fire news conference to introduce German star Bastian Schweinsteiger. During the question and answer session, Henkle asked the midfielder if he believes he could help the Fire to the World Cup.

Our friend @derekhenkle deserves a redo for his World Cup Q for @ChicagoFire @BSchweinsteiger. He'll share his side on @CLTVSportsFeed at 6. pic.twitter.com/BeMWCSfibX — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) March 30, 2017

This, of course, cannot happen since only countries compete in this soccer tournament, one which Schweinsteiger helped Germany win in 2014.

Immediately the question went viral with reaction coming from around America and the world. It's earned the video journalist a fair amount of criticism and scorn as the story spread across social media.

On Thursday, we had Derek on Sports Feed to explain himself after the question and the reaction he's seen over the past 24 hours.

Watch his discussion with Josh Frydman in the video above.