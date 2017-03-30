× Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ Houston

*Left-hander Brett Anderson goes for the Cubs tonight facing right-hander Lance McCullers of the Astros.

*Albert Almora Jr. hit safely in eight of his last 12 Cactus League at-bats, including two doubles and three homers.

*Ian Happ led the Cactus League with 20 RBIs.

*Kris Bryant doubled in each of his last five Cactus League games.

*The Cubs drew a single-season spring training record 226,933 fans to 15 Cactus League games at Sloan Park, an average of 15,129 fans per game.

*Kyle Hendricks pitches for the Cubs in tomorrow’s preseason finale at Houston.