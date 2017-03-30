Bulls Game Notes For Thursday vs. Cleveland
* Since the 2015-16 season, the Bulls are 6-1 (.857) against the Cavaliers, including winning all three games the teams have played this season. Chicago’s .857 win percentage is the highest amongst all NBA teams against Cleveland during this time.
* Since March 4, the Cavaliers are just 5-8 (.385). Cleveland’s .385 win percentage over these 13 games is tied for its sixth- lowest win percentage in any 13-game span since LeBron James rejoined the team in 2014-15.
* In Chicago’s 109-94 win over the Bucks on Sunday, Jimmy Butler had 20 points and a career-high 14 assists. Butler has had 10-plus assists in each of his last three games and is averaging 24.0 points and 12.3 assists during this time.
* In Cleveland’s 103-74 loss to the Spurs on Monday, Kyrie Irving was held to just eight points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field (30.8%). It was the first time Irving was held under 10 points since he scored eight against the 76ers on November 5th earlier this season.
* After coming off the bench in 55 of his first 57 games of the season, Nikola Mirotic has started each of his last five games. Over these last five games, Mirotic is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and is shooting 58.9 percent from the field.
* Over his last five games against the Bulls in Chicago, LeBron James is averaging 30.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and is shooting 54.7 percent from the field. In two games against the Bulls this season, James is averaging 29.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, and is shooting 58.1 percent from the field.