April’s opening days to follow March’s cloudy, wet trend
-
February’s warmth, lack of snow make history
-
Weekend to end on a mild note after a cool, cloudy open
-
Mild stormy start to workweek—trends cooler
-
Cool-down follows Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak
-
Late May-level 70s take hold Friday—but blustery storm to bring wet weekend and much cooler east winds off Lake Michigan setting up a huge north/south area temp spread
-
-
Ice Station Chicago: 11 days in the deep freeze January, 1982
-
Arctic chill holds one more day as lake snow shifts east
-
Temps flirt with 70° and another record here Wednesday as Chicago’s snow drought moves into a 67th consecutive day
-
Historic late season mild spell to bring April/May-level temps to Chicago; coming 6 days to average 24°above normal; strongest storm in 6 years bears down on southern California
-
Mainly cloudy, rainy periods through Wednesday
-
-
Unseasonably mild surge follows next round of wet weather
-
Weather of February 2017 re-writing record books
-
Western U.S. under meteorological assault; more active Midwest weather ahead