× An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for localized flooding until 7PM CDT over northeast Illinois

In addition to River Flood Warnings, The National

Weather Service in Chicago has issued an * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Boone County in north central Illinois... Livingston County in central Illinois... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Lee County in north central Illinois... De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 700 PM CDT * Doppler radar continues to indicate heavy rains due to showers and thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area, especially due to saturated grounds from overnight rainfall of one to two inches. Localized heavy downpours

will cause ponding in low-lying areas and roads as well as viaducts.