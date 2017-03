× 3 shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO –According to reports, three people were shot and killed this afternoon on the city’s South Side.

The shooting took place near 75th and Coles Ave in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police responded to the call of people shot inside a restaurant around 3:30 p.m..

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.