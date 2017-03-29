× What is the farthest distance inland that the Chicago area has experienced lake-effect snow?

What is the farthest distance inland that the Chicago area has experienced lake-effect snow?

— Joe Egan, Naperville

Lake Michigan’s lake-effect snow usually falls within about 50 miles of the lake when frigid arctic air sweeps across the lake. When the flow is from the northwest, the heaviest snows typically target areas in north-central Indiana and southwest Michigan. When winds are northeast, the lake-effect targets the Chicago side of the lake.

While the snows are heaviest close to the lake, the snow showers can travel as far west as Rockford and Peoria, and on rare occasions as far as the Mississippi River. With north winds, the lake-effect has made it to Champaign and southwest Indiana. With a more typical northwest wind arctic outbreak, satellite images have lake-effect snow showers extending all the way to the Appalachian Highlands of northern Georgia.