Son of man shot by immigration agents faces a judge

The son of the man who was shot and wounded by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on the Northwest Side faced a judge on Wednesday on a weapons charge.

Felix Torres, Jr. was arrested with another man a few weeks ago. He’s now free on bond.

His father was shot in the arm when authorities tried to serve a warrant at the Torres’ home in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Monday.

Authorities say the elder Torres pointed a gun at them, which the family denies.

It’s not clear if Torres, Jr’s. arrest had anything to do with the raid.

His lawyer says Torres, Jr. is an American citizen.

WGN reached out to ICE, but no response.