CHICAGO, Ill -- New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre stopped by WGN Wednesday to discuss his busy life as an actor, singer, and family man.

The boy band's youngest member will star in Pop's new series RETURN OF THE MAC, as he seeks his next showbiz gig after New Kids on the Block's latest sold out tour. RETURN OF THE MAC premieres Wednesday, April 12.

You can catch New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz 2 Men at the Allstate Arena on June 15 and 16.

Go to ticketmaster.com for details.