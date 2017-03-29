Lunchbreak: Coconut shrimp dumplings, prepared by AceBounce chef Rick Gresh and info on American dim sum brunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Rick Gresh

AceBounce & 1901 Restaurant

230 N. Clark

Chicago

http://www.acebounce.com/

Every Saturday from 12pm-2pm guests can enjoy unlimited brunch bites, drinks and ping-pong for $39/person. Reservations can be made by calling (773) 219-0900.

Coconut Shrimp Dumplings

1 lb shrimp pieces

3 oz butter

6 oz (3/4 cup) Sir Kensington's mayo

2 oz (4 Tbs) shredded coconut

4 oz (1/2 cup) coco lopez cream of coconut

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

25 4" wonton wrappers

eggwash

chopped cilantro, for plating

In a food processor combine shrimp, mayo and shredded coconut. Puree until smooth. Slowly add butter and crème of coconut. Adjust seasoning.

Lay wonton wrappers out on counter. Brush with egg wash. Pipe approximately 1 oz of filling in the center of each wrapper. Fold up opposite corners and pinch together, fold the remain two corners up, continue to fold and pinch/twist the dumplings to seal them. Set on a floured sheet pan. Store in refrigerator covered. Dumplings can be frozen up to 3 months.

Deep fry the dumplings (oil at 350 degrees), remove when golden brown and drain well. Season with salt and pepper. Dip the bottom of each dumpling in island sauce, then dip the dumpling into toasted coconut. Drizzle Island Sauce onto plate and put dumplings on plate. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro.

NOTE: Dumplings can be boiled or steamed as well.

Island Sauce

Ingredients:

16 oz (2 cups) mango, pureed

1 Tbs sriracha sauce

4 oz rice wine vinegar

2 limes, zested

Directions:

Combine everything and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes.