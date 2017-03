Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is National Mom and Pop Small Business Owners day.

To celebrate, ISF Bank, Chicago’s only black-owned community bank, held a special showcase.

Several small businesses on the South Side set up booths in the lobby, with the chance to do some networking.

The bank also provided them special workshops and mentoring sessions.

According to census numbers, Cook County has the most black owned businesses of any county in the nation.