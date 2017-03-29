How to be your own boss without any employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- You don't need dozens of employees to be a boss. You don't even need one. But you do need to be savvy, confident and ambitious.

That's what finance expert Nicole Lapin believes.

Nicole was the youngest anchor ever at CNN, before holding the same title at CNBC. She's reported on "The Insider" and the Wendy Williams show and she's currently Redbook Magazine's first ever money columnist.

Now, she's the author of "Boss Bitch: A Simple 12 Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career." Among the tips listed, Lapin encourages her readers to "surf the web, review stuff, sell your old stuff, rent your house, dog or parking spot, and be a brand ambassador."

You can check out Nicole Wednesday on an Investor Panel on 954 W. Washington at 5:30 p.m.