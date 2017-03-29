House raided after video bragging about guns, drugs posted online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill.. -- A disturbing video posted on YouTube lead to several arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs in Harvey, Indiana.

Harvey police were told of the video posted to YouTube on March 21st.

They believe it was recorded only days before.

It features a 24 year-old man on house arrest on a 50,000 dollar bond awaiting trial for home invasion and burglary. In the video he is seen showing off a 9 mm handgun and displaying his ankle bracelet on camera.

Throughout the 40-minute recording the 24-year-old suspect and others are seen with weapons and selling drugs. They also speak about dog fighting. One of those dogs was dead inside the home from a fight only days before.

Once alerted to the video, Harvey police launched an investigation. Today in conjunction with the Illinois State Police SWAT team, they executed a warrant in an early morning raid at the home on 158th St. The suspect, who was renting the property, and two others were arrested and drugs, guns, ammunition were seized.

Investigators said they are thankful for the YouTube posted video. It has all the evidence needed to bring charges.

Police say the guns will be traced to see if they have been used in other crimes.

Chargers are forthcoming. As the investigation continues more arrests are possible.