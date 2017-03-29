Grandmother, toddler escape from stolen car; Police seek suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for a carjacker who was caught on surveillance video hopping into a running car with a 60-year-old woman and a toddler inside.

The family, who did not wish to be identified, says they were just making a quick stop to pay their phone bill and get some ice cream in the 1700 block of West 47th St in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the mom and son running into the store, leaving grandma and a 14-month-old girl in the backseat.

A man in a hoodie walks and then jumps into the driver’s seat.

The grandmother says she distracted the man with her purse.

She says she thinks the car was stopped at a stoplight when she managed to open the door from the backseat and get her granddaughter to safety.

Police say they are now looking for the suspect who was wearing a blue Adidas jacket and jeans. The black jeep he stole is missing a bumper and has a tail light out.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.