× 4 men face charges for fighting over shoes at Gurnee Mills Mall

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people are wanted, and a fourth has been arrested after a brawl at a north suburban mall.

Police were called to the Gurnee Mills Mall on Monday for a report of a fight between several people.

The fight stemmed from a dispute over shoes, and a video of it was later posted to social media, according to authorities.

Gurnee officials were able to identify everyone involved.

Arrest warrants were issued for three people.

Salomon Diaz, 19, of Aurora, and Jeffery Cedeno, 19, of Oswego, face mob action and aggravated battery charges.

A juvenile will be referred to juvenile court for involvement in the incident.

Ahuar Ocampo, 20, of Wadsworth, was taken into custody and charged with robbery and aggravated battery. He was transported to the Lake Country Jail for a bond hearing and remains on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000.