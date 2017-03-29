First birthday photo shoot has Taco Bell theme

Celebrating a baby girl’s birthday came down to one important decision … hard shells or soft shells?

A family in Missouri went with soft shells for their baby’s first birthday.

They had a photo shoot for their daughter, Delta’s, Taco Bell themed birthday.

Her parents say she loves food, but she’s not big on sweets yet.

But she does enjoy taco bell, and so does the rest of her family.

They put some tacos in front of her, and the photographer did the rest.