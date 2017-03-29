Emanuel unveils municipal ID plan to help undocumented immigrants, homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago is getting into the ID business in an effort to ensure all residents can access city services, facilities and programs.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is unveiling the city's municipal ID plan today.

His budget set aside $1 million to start the program.

Many city services require proof of identity and address.

But many people have trouble getting an official ID or driver’s license, including undocumented immigrants, the homeless, the elderly and felons.

The city may keep the names of applicants for the ID but it will not hold onto addresses and phone numbers.

The concern is that the Trump administration could subpoena the records of undocumented Chicagoans, find and deport them.

City Clerk Anna Valencia’s office will design the IDs, the first expected to be available by year’s end.