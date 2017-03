Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One of our March Early Morning Heroes, Sister Shirley Stockus, has been teaching kids for 50 years. She loves teaching her 3rd grade students every patriotic song and Rev. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech by heart. We surprised her at St. Edward’s School with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.

If you know someone who makes your morning special, we want to hear from you! Click here to nominate your Early Morning Hero.