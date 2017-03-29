‘Count down to calf has begun!’ April the Giraffe predicted to deliver baby soon

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park anticipate that the Internet’s most watched animal, April the giraffe, will give birth soon.

On Wednesday morning, zookeepers sparked excitement with their latest Facebook post:

“We will not confirm active labor, but we do have discharge that would suggest the count down to calf has begun! Our team and vet are on standby. We could be hours away or days – so do not stop your day – but certainly don’t stop watching!”

On Tuesday night, followers received this update on the park’s Facebook page:

“Progression! The udder continues to fill. Giraffes do not “bag up” with a full udder in the sense of a cow, dog, goat, sow. Their udder is very subtle and tucked between the legs…. Here forward, we are most concerned with this area and will gauge our status from it, until a hoof is waving hello! All other behaviors and appetite are on point.”

Throughout April’s pregnancy, the zookeepers even poked a little fun at her behavior, which they assure has been friendly thus far.

“April’s attitude is good, though she did strike at (and miss) the vet again – we just think she was giving him a hoof (hand) out the door,” a Monday Facebook post read.

Once the baby is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The zoo began filming the giraffe’s pregnancy on Feb. 23, which has since then drawn a worldwide audience. The park even launched an April The Giraffe clothing store, equipped with plushes, zip-ups, and blankets. For more information, go to aprilthegiraffe.com.