Chicago man charged in December shooting that left 4 dead

CHICAGO — A Chicago man faces four first-degree murder counts for a shooting that left four people dead in December.

Chicago police said Wednesday morning that 29-year-old Lionel Parks also is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Police say Parks shot five people Dec. 17 on the city's South Side. They say Parks entered a home and forced victims onto the floor before he started shooting.

The shooting killed two men ages, 37 and 45, and two women, ages 19 and 21. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Parks is to appear in bond court Wednesday. A number for Parks to seek comment wasn't listed in Chicago.