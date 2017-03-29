Chicago author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s daughter to complete late mother’s project

CHICAGO — The daughter of author Amy Krouse Rosenthal plans to finish a project her mother started before her death earlier this month following a battle with cancer.

Rosenthal wrote more than 30 books. A New York Times essay titled, “You May Want to Marry My Husband,” was widely-shared online after being published 10 days before she died on March 13.

Rosenthal’s daughter, Paris, wrote on Instagram on Monday that she plans to complete a project on the photo-sharing platform that her mother began before her death to share a 1,2,3, list daily for 123 days. Paris writes that her mother made it to 61 days. She says she’ll finish the effort by posting “a photo that represents something about Amy Krouse Rosenthal” for the next 62 days.

The Instagram post reads:

Many of you know that my Mom had an Instagram project where she posted a new 1,2,3 list daily at 1:23pm. Her goal was 123 days. She made it to day 61. For the next 62 days, to complete the 123 days, I will take my own variation on this project of hers. Everyday at 1:23pm, I will post a photo that represents something about Amy Krouse Rosenthal. I will acknowledge AKR in some way everyday for the rest of my life, and this is the first step of my journey in doing so.

You can follow her project at: www.instagram.com/akr.par