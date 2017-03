× Car crashes into dentist’s office in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A car crashed into a dentist’s office in Oak Lawn late Tuesday night.

The vehicle appears to have run a stop sign at Merrimac Avenue and 99th Street.

It’s not clear whether the driver was impaired.

One person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The dentist’s office is heavily damaged.

The owner says five dentists work there, and they don’t know how long it will be before the office can reopen.