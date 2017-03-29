× 35,000 pounds of frozen taquitos recalled over rubber, plastic contamination

Do you have taquitos in your freezer? You may want to double-check what brand it is.

Over 35,000 of José Olé frozen taquitos are being due to possible contamination of rubber and plastic.

The company Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc., issued the recall after two customers reported finding pieces of rubber with white plastic in the taquitos earlier in March.

The frozen ready-to-eat beef taquitos were produced on December 30, 2016 and shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming.

For full recall information, see the USDA’s news release here.