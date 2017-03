× 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Michigan City police headquarters

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indiana authorities are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead, and another injured.

It happened near the Michigan City police headquarters Tuesday night.

Police say a car with four people drive to the police department and were met by officers leaving the building.

Two of the people were victims in the shooting.

They were both taken to a hospital, where one died.

The suspect is still at large.