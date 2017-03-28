× Woman charged after rifle found in stroller, handgun and ammo in diaper bag

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman appears in bond court today accused of carrying loaded guns inside a stroller.

Yarisma Martinez is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police were monitoring the area around 45th and Wood in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, after there were reports of gunshots there around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Around 2:15 a.m., they spotted Martinez and another woman entering a home with a backpack and bag — and leaving with a stroller about five minutes later.

Police stopped them and asked if there were any weapons in the stroller, and one woman said yes.

According to the Chicago Tribune, officers found a Mossberg Model 472 30-30 rifle with two rounds and a spent shell casing wrapped in blankets.

Police also found a Smith & Wesson 9 mm with 15 live rounds, an extra magazine and a box of 9 mm ammunition in a diaper bag.