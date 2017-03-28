Wild turkey killed after smashing into car windshield in NW Indiana

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A family driving home from a college visit had a wild experience on an Indiana roadway.

The Taraboczhia family from Emerson, N.J., was traveling west on U.S. 20 in La Porte County when a wild turkey flew into the path of their rental vehicle.

“The wild turkey was impaled in the center of the windshield,” the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The turkey was killed on impact and the family only sustained minor cuts from the glass, police said.

The Facebook post also added that its mating season for wild turkeys and that they’re often on the move. They can even be as hazardous as deer, police said.