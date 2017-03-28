WGN weatherman on April the Giraffe: ‘This whole thing is a fraud!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this national 'Be Mad Day,' WGN Morning News weatherman Paul Konrad is taking issue with April the Giraffe.

"She's not pregnant! She doesn't even look pregnant," he said while the Animal Adventure Park live stream of the popular giraffe played live on TV. As he said those words, April appeared to look at the camera.

"Yeah I'm talkin' to you, April," he continued. "I don't think you're pregnant! I think this whole this is a fraud! So you don't look pregnant, look it -- skinny long legs and everything. LIAR!"

The stream of the pregnant giraffe has been live since Feb. 23, and thousands of people from around the world tune in daily to see if today is the day she gives birth! So far -- nada.

