Solar powered scouts heading to Washington to honor vets

Science, technology, engineering and cookies - that is what is propelling a local Girl Scout troop on the trip of a lifetime.

Tuesday was a 10 hour day for these girl scouts from Troop 60194, in the Loop at Clark and Monroe, on their last day of cookie sales.

For the past two months, the 23 girls have been slinging their sweets at spots around the city and suburbs in a very uniquely styled cookie booth, one powered by the sun.

The booth, designed by the girls, has solar panels which helps power the troop for hours.

And those extended sale hours are feeding a bigger need and helping the girls raise money for the trip of a lifetime.

Typically, Girl Scouts will use their cookie funds to go camping. But Troop 60194 didn’t want to go camping. They want to go to Washington D.C.

Wednesday the entire Homewood-Flossmor troop and its families, 65 people in all, will head to our nation’s capital and deliver cookies to veterans hospitals.

The troop has been sending boxes of Girl Scout cookies to veterans for three years. This year, they wanted to do it in person.

500 boxes will be delivered during the trip. It will be a chance for the girls to say, “Thank you for your service.”

Als, thanks to their troop leader, an Exelon employee, the scouts will get to learn a little more about the energy they used to make it all happen. They will travel to an Exelon education center that will teach the scouts about renewable energies.