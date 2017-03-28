Smash-and-grab of high end lingerie store caught on tape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are seeking suspects in a series of break-ins on the North Side.

Security cameras caught three men, wearing backpacks with their faces covered, breaking into the high end lingerie store Journelle on Damen just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Store manager Ariane Sabatini says they made off with about 100 pairs of underwear and 20 high end bras, but then ditched most of them in an alley.

She says she thinks they intended to break in next door to steal designer jeans, but when a rock failed to crack that window they found themselves surrounded by 90 dollar bras instead.

Sabatini says there have been a string of break-ins in the area in the last week.

The Wicker Park-Bucktown Chamber of Commerce will help the lingerie store replace its busted window up to $500.