NAPERVILL, Ill. -- He brings unbridled and boundless energy to the classroom -- and also a little rap. There's rhyme and reason behind his technique and his students aren't missing a beat.

It's a strategy that's working in Martin Puc's reading and language arts classroom at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in west suburban Naperville.

For making a difference Puc was the recipient of one thousand dollars from Saint Xavier University's School of Education.