Police searching for ‘high-risk’ missing pregnant woman

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a missing pregnant woman considered “high risk” because she also suffers from Schizophrenia.

27-year-old Arlene Bell was last seen at Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lakeview on March 25, police said, when the Uptown resident was wearing dark colored pants and a dark t-shirt.

Bell is described as being a 5’3″ African-American woman who weighs about 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.