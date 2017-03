Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. -- A couple in Tennessee will face charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child endangerment, after police say they tried to sell a baby on Craigslist.

Deanna Grier and John Cain were arrested Friday in Elizabethtown.

Another couple saw their ad and tipped off the police.

An undercover officer posed as a buyer. When Grier and Cain showed up at the store, and handed over the child for $3,000, they were arrested.

The child is now under state care.