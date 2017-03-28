Oswego girl, 10, returns to neonatal unit to share gifts, goodwill with newborns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill -- A Oswego girl who spent the first days of her life in the intensive care unit of a hospital has returned more than a decade later to show her appreciation.

It was a happy homecoming for 10-year-old Olivia-Bailey Powell.

The 5th grader was all smiles today as she brought in a box of gifts for families in the neonatal unit of Rush-Copley Medical Center.

Olivia and members of her church helped collect clothes and stuffed animals for the newborns in the unit.

Olivia spent 47 days there after being born three months premature, weighing only one pound 13 ounces.

Now, she is a healthy young lady.

She said she wanted help because she knows how parents of premature babies need something comforting while they are at the hospital.