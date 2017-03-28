Manhunt underway for suspect who walked out of suburban hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill -- A manhunt is underway for a suspect who fled a suburban hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

38-year-old Billy Cole is facing several charges.

Yesterday, police in Aurora were pursuing him when he crashed a vehicle he was driving and ran from police.

Cole was arrested and surrendered only after an officer threaten to use a tazer.

Cole was charged with several felonies including leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated reckless driving and driving on a revoked license

Today Cole simply left the Auora hospital where he was taken yesterday after the crash. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police describe Cole as a white male, 6’3, about 210 lbs with a cursive style tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kane County sheriff’s department.