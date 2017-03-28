Man suspected of holding phone under fitting room door at suburban Target

PALATINE, Ill. — Palatine police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stuck a cell phone under a fitting room door at Target.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Target store in the 600 block of E. Dundee Rd.

Police say a female customer was inside a fitting room just before 4 p.m. when she saw a cell phone being held underneath the door.

The suspect fled. Surveillance footage shows him wearing a black baseball hat with the word “Bauer” in yellow letters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Palatine police at 847-359-9000 or 847-590-7867.