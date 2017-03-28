Lunchbreak: Wagyu blend meatloaf, prepared by Steak and Vine chef Alfonso Castillo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Alfonso Castillo

Steak & Vine

37 S. La Grange Road

La Grange

(708) 579-0520

www.steakandvine.com

Every Sunday Steak & Vine offers a prix fixe menu to pay homage to the Sunday tradition of having a delicious supper with family and friends. Patrons are able to choose from a variety of options from the three-course menu. $25 Sunday Supper three-course, prix fixe menu.

Steak & Vine’s Wagyu Blend Meatloaf, BBQ Sauce, and Onion Rings

Meatloaf

3 pounds ground beef

5 pounds ground Wagyu

2 cups oatmeal

1/4 cup tomato juice

4 oz ketchup

2 oz yellow mustard

2 eggs

2 Tablespoons onion powder

1 1/2 tablespoons Lawry’s seasoning salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Mix until well combined. Portion into 12 ounce football shapes - about 5 inches. Line sheet tray with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Cut in half and place on grill to create char marks, brush with sauce.

BBQ sauce

3 cups ketchup

3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

3 Tablespoons light brown sugar

Directions:

Mix well.

Onion rings

Cut onions in 1/2 inch rings. Soak onions in buttermilk for one hour (enough to cover the amount of onions you have chosen). Toss in seasoned flour (2 cups flour, 1 Tbs oregano, 1 tsp paprika, 2 tsp garlic powder, 1 1/2 tsp seasoned salt). Fry at 350 degrees until golden brown about 2 minutes.