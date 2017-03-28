Lunchbreak: Wagyu blend meatloaf, prepared by Steak and Vine chef Alfonso Castillo

Steak & Vine
37 S. La Grange Road
La Grange
(708) 579-0520
www.steakandvine.com
Every Sunday Steak & Vine offers a prix fixe menu to pay homage to the Sunday tradition of having a delicious supper with family and friends. Patrons are able to choose from a variety of options from the three-course menu. $25 Sunday Supper three-course, prix fixe menu.
Steak & Vine’s Wagyu Blend Meatloaf, BBQ Sauce, and Onion Rings
Meatloaf
3 pounds ground beef
5 pounds ground Wagyu
2 cups oatmeal
1/4 cup tomato juice
4 oz ketchup
2 oz yellow mustard
2 eggs
2 Tablespoons onion powder
1 1/2 tablespoons Lawry’s seasoning salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
Mix until well combined. Portion into 12 ounce football shapes - about 5 inches. Line sheet tray with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Cut in half and place on grill to create char marks, brush with sauce.
BBQ sauce
3 cups ketchup
3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
3 Tablespoons light brown sugar
Directions:
Mix well.
Onion rings
Cut onions in 1/2 inch rings. Soak onions in buttermilk for one hour (enough to cover the amount of onions you have chosen). Toss in seasoned flour (2 cups flour, 1 Tbs oregano, 1 tsp paprika, 2 tsp garlic powder, 1 1/2 tsp seasoned salt). Fry at 350 degrees until golden brown about 2 minutes.