Jay Williams talks McDonald's All American Games, the Bulls roller coaster season and Jerry Krause memories

(CHICAGO) — ESPN college basketball analyst and former Chicago Bulls No. 2 overall draft pick Jay Williams was a part of the McDonald’s All American Games as a player and now a broadcaster for the last seven years. He shares his thoughts on the top high school basketball players in the country with WGN’s Josh Frydman.

Williams played for Duke when current Northwestern head coach Chris Collins was an assistant. Williams shares his thoughts on the Wildcats making the NCAA Tournament for the first time, if Collins would ever leave to take the Duke job after Coach K, and breaks down the Final Four match-ups.

The former Bull also discusses this year's team, how Jimmy Butler has changed since signing his max contract, and shares his memories of the late Jerry Krause, the former Bulls General Manger who drafted Williams in 2002.