Head of Chicago’s police union meets with Pres. Trump, leaders at White House

WASHINGTON -- President Trump once again focused on Chicago’s crime rate Tuesday. The president hosted police union leaders, including the head of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police.

Vice President Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were also on hand.

President Trump, who in January tweeted that he would “Send in the feds” if Chicago’s violence wasn`t fixed, highlighted the city in Tuesday’s meeting.

After the meeting, the president tweeted out a photo of the group in the Oval Office.

It was an honor to welcome @GLFOP to the @WhiteHouse today with @VP Pence & Attorney General Sessions. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! pic.twitter.com/UOKsiqMpsx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Chicago’s FOP president Dean Angelo gave his impression of how the face to face went saying, “I just mentioned that our police officers want to work. And we need people to support police officers to go back to work so they can work toward stemming the violence.”

In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel reinforced Chicago’s status of a “Sanctuary City” for immigrants today.

“Chicago has been and will be a welcoming city,” the mayor said at a news conference.

The national Fraternal Order of Police publically supported the Trump administrations plans to cut off funding to those cities that will not have their police departments cooperate with federal officials on immigration enforcement.

“Dean is supporting the national FOP position,” said Chuck Canterbury, the National Fraternal Order of Police President. “We’re certain the administration is going to work with us to reduce the gun violence in the city of Chicago.”

Yesterday Attorney General Sessions re-affirmed the 1996 law that would allow federal money to be withheld if local governments didn't allow their officers to cooperate with federal officials when it came to reporting undocumented immigrants in their custody. It’s not a new policy but a reminder of the law created a new backlash for immigration rights groups.