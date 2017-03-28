Former pitcher thanks Facebook after stolen RV recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former pitcher for both the White Sox and Cubs is thanking the Facebook community for helping his family find their stolen RV.

Yesterday morning, Bob Howry learned that someone stole his RV from a repair shop near his home in Arizona.

His wife Dena posted pictures of the RV on Facebook and asked for help locating it. Friends and strangers shared the post more than 1400 times.

Less than 24 hours later, Facebook users spotted the RV and called police.

It was about 80 miles away, abandoned in a parking lot.

Whoever stole the $400,000 RV also damaged it inside and out and got away with several TVs.

Police in Arizona are investigating.