Former Bears QB Jay Cutler bares all in Kristin Cavallari Instagram post

TULUM, Mexico — Is a future as a nude model in the cards for former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler?

That remains to be seen, but followers of Cutler’s wife Kristin Cavallari have seen a whole new side of Cutler thanks to a photo of him bearing all posted to her Instagram.

Cavallari’s posts show the couple are getting a bit of rest and relaxation at a resort in Tulum, Mexico.

Cutler is likely reflecting on his future after the Bears released him on March 9. At his first news conference in 2009, Cutler said he grew up a fan of the Bears and joining the team was a “dream come true.” Now Cutler needs to decide what dream comes next.

At least he appears to be getting plenty of sun.

“Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free,” Cavallari posted along with a photo of a naked Cutler snapped as he ponders the vast emptiness of the ocean ahead of him.

Cutler ended up 51-51 in his career as part of the Bears, as the team went through numerous changes in leadership that some blamed for the quarterback never reaching his full potential.

Like these picturesque empty glasses, he must now find a new way to be fulfilled.