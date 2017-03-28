First case of mumps reported in north suburban school district

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — South Elgin has its first confirmed case of mumps this year.

School District U46 and the Kane County Department of Health alerted administrators at Kenyon Woods Middle School last Friday that someone from the school tested positive for mumps.

“The school alerted Kenyon Woods parents and guardians via text, phone and email at about 5 p.m.” the district said in a statement.

The district advises families to contact their physician if they have any questions.

Officials say the schools will be cleaned as a precaution and advise parents to make sure their child’s vaccinations are up to date.

The school district is currently on Spring Break right now.. Classes are set to resume next Monday.

WGN’s Dina Bair has more information on mumps, the symptoms and treatment here.

41.994194 -88.292300