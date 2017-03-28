DePaul University student shot during attempted robbery near campus

CHICAGO — A DePaul University student was shot during a robbery attempt near campus overnight.

It happened at about 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lill.

Chicago police say the student was approached by two men who demanded money. When the student attempted to run away, he was shot in the leg.

The student was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment. The injuries he sustained were not life-threatening.

According to CWB Chicago, the suspects are described as two black men in 20s, each about 6 feet tall, and wearing dark clothes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.