× Dense Fog over southern Lake Michigan expected to move inland/develop across portions of the Chicago area overnight – Dense Fog Advisory for Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana

Update Midnight CDT…

The Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM CDT Wednesday morning has been expanded to include Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM CDT Wednesday morning for southern Lake Michigan and Lake County, Illinois. With patches of clear sky to the north allowing the temperature/dewpoint spread to narrow to a degree or less along with the northeast winds carrying inland already formed low stratus clouds and fog over Lake Michigan, the dense fog and resulting dangerous driving conditions could expand from just along the Lake Michigan shoreline farther inland overnight.

Individuals planning or needing to drive in the Chicago area overnight and early Wednesday morning should be alerted to the possibility of very poor visibility due to dense fog the closer-in to Lake Michigan you have to travel. Visibility can drop suddenly under these conditions, so drive cautiously and be alert for increasingly hazy/foggy conditions.

In order to monitor the currently visibility and temperature/dewpoint spread trends, below are metro-area maps depicting visibility as well as temperature and dewpoint at selected airport locations.

Current Metro-area Visibility (tenths of a mile)…

Current Metro-area temperatures…

Current Metro-area Dewpoints…