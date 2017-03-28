Community calls for investigation after ICE agents shoot man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The northwest side Chicago community where federal ICE agents shot a man yesterday called for a full investigation today.

Felix Torres was shot in the arm Monday at his home in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.

Ice agents say they were there to serve a warrant when Torres pointed a gun at them.

Torres’s family denies the claim.

This afternoon, local officials spoke out on the incident.

Torres is still in the hospital.

And agents say he was not the target of their operation but it's still not clear why immigration agents went to the house.

The family says they are all in the country legally.

41.878114 -87.629798