Around Town checks out the Wiz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now Playing thru May

Emerald City at Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave – Chicago

Emeraldcitytheatre.com

The Wiz Jr. Adapted from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum

Book by William F. Brown

Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls

Additional Material by Tina Tippit

For Ages 5 – 12

Your family will “Ease on down the road” with the music you know and love in this adaptation of The Wiz, based on the classic tale, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum and popularized by the 1978 film of the same name. Culminating Emerald City Theatre’s 20th Season, fans of all ages will follow Dorothy’s exploration of love, home, and family through a magical musical mixture of rock, gospel, and soul in a fantastical Chicago setting. “Living here in this brand new world might be a fantasy, but it taught me to love, so it’s real – real to me!”