Architects of Obama Library: `We are deeply honored in many ways`

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The New York architects selected to design the Obama Presidential Library and Museum were in Chicago Tuesday and spoke at a small meeting at the Dusable Museum.

The community reception, with special guest Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama’s mother, wasn’t a formal presentation, but more of a friendly introduction of the architectural and design teams for the Obama Presidential Center in nearby Jackson Park. On hand were the husband and wife architecture team, Billie Tsien and Tod Williams.

“We are deeply honored in many ways,” said Billie Tsien. “I feel like our entire lives we’ve been working towards doing this project.”

Building the center will be a process that will likely take years. The Obama Foundation plans hosts more gatherings like it as construction transforms a South Side neighborhood in the years to come.

Ground breaking on the Obama Presidential Center is expected to be late 2018 with a completion date set for 2021.