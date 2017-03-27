× WOW Air offering $99 flights from Chicago to Iceland

CHICAGO — WOW Air has added Chicago as its newest American destination, with flights starting at $99 from O’Hare International Airport to Iceland.

The leg of the return flight is more expensive.

The cheapest round-trip flights are $269 from Chicago to Iceland and $339 from Chicago to Paris, including a connection at the airline’s Icelandic hub in Reykjavik, the Chicago Tribune reports.

WOW is set to begin flying from Chicago on July 13, but tickets are now on sale.

For more information, go to https://wowair.us/