WOW Air offering $99 flights from Chicago to Iceland

Tourists photograph the Northern Lights at lake Thingvellir, Iceland on January 13, 2016.
An island of ice and lava battered by the Arctic winds, Iceland's dramatic and pristine landscape is attracting a growing number of tourists, not all of whom are respectful of the fragile ecosystem. / AFP / Halldor KOLBEINS (Photo credit should read HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — WOW Air has added Chicago as its newest American destination, with flights starting at $99 from O’Hare International Airport to Iceland.
The leg of the return flight is more expensive.
The cheapest round-trip flights are $269 from Chicago to Iceland and $339 from Chicago to Paris, including a connection at the airline’s Icelandic hub in Reykjavik, the Chicago Tribune reports.
WOW is set to begin flying from Chicago on July 13, but tickets are now on sale.
For more information, go to https://wowair.us/
